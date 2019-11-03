Matthew McConaughey to play Harvey Dent in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'?

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ has been garnering a lot of attention since it’s announcement. Mainly, after the makers chose Robert Pattionson to play the Caped Crusader.

Another big name that has come up is Matthew McConaughey. Matthew is reportedly being considered for the role of Two-Face in the upcoming the Warner Bros-DC Comic flick.

According to the reports from Wegotthiscovered, the makers are planning to stick to the character of District Attorney Harvey Dent in the first film. If the film does well, there will be a sequel that will show him as notorious crime boss Two-Face.

Apparently, this isn’t the only name, John David Washington is also being considered for the role. The studios are yet to confirm the news.

Apart from this, actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play the role of Catwoman, the anti-heroine and sometimes love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves' upcoming film 'The Batman.' The actor will be playing the lead opposite Robert Pattinson. In recent weeks, the main role was offered to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, but ultimately, Kravitz won out.

Pre-production on the film is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

'The Batman' is slated to hit the silver screens on June 25, 2021.Ben Affleck had quit as Batman following 'Justice League' in 2017. Dylan Clark will be the producer of the film.