MasterChef India 6: Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Vineet Bhatia fasten their aprons

MasterChef India has been the most successful television cooking reality show since it's first season which aired in 2010 for the first time. Receiving immense love from the audience, the makers have relieved the fans once again with a brand new season 6 and our favorite judges Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar will be hosting the show.

Launched on December 7, the show will also introduce another brilliant chef Vineet Bhatia as a new host alongside Ranveer and Vikas, and will air Star Plus channel from 9:30 pm on the weekends.