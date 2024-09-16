 Masaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5 Stores In 2 Months'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMasaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5 Stores In 2 Months'

Masaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5 Stores In 2 Months'

Masaba owns the apparel line House of Masaba and cosmetics label LoveChild

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Neena Gupta's daughter, fashion designer and entrepreneur Masaba, opened up about struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In one of her latest interviews, Masaba also revealed that she did not have any money to pay her cook during the lockdown as her fashion business was on the verge of shutting down.

During an interaction with Faye D'Souza, Masaba, who is expecting her first child, said, "It was the worst time of my life. I don’t think I had even Rs 12,000 to pay to my cook. It was that bad. In March, 2020, the lockdown happened and we thought it was mostly for a day or two, and it was extended to 14 days. In those 14 days, my life completely turned around. I think it was end of March or the beginning of April when my business head said, ‘There is no money now. It’s done. Nobody is buying anything'."

Read Also
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not...
article-image

Masaba added, "I remember crying after every call. My business head was confident, he was sure something would work out. But, we shut down five stores in two months. Some were franchises. Some were company owned. I think I had some Rs 2 lakh in the bank account. So we thought we will hold on to that, keep making masks and keep our focus and cut our losses."

Masaba was born to Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards out of wedlock. She is now set to welcome her first child with husband Satyadeep Mishra. The two got married in January 2023, and in April this year, they announced their pregnancy.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Muslim Groups Criticise Medina Imam's Statement On Eid E Milad Celebrations, Urge Saudi Crown Prince To Intervene
Indian Muslim Groups Criticise Medina Imam's Statement On Eid E Milad Celebrations, Urge Saudi Crown Prince To Intervene
Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside
Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside
'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To Accident Victim
'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To Accident Victim
PM Modi's US Visit: India Seeks Game-Changer Deal For 31 MQ-9B Predator Drones To Combat Piracy And Border Threats
PM Modi's US Visit: India Seeks Game-Changer Deal For 31 MQ-9B Predator Drones To Combat Piracy And Border Threats

Masaba owns the apparel line House of Masaba and cosmetics label LoveChild.

House of Masaba was started in 2009 and it offers a quirky spin on contemporary fashion. Last year, Masaba also unveiled a bridal line.

Masaba also started her own show called, Masaba Masaba on streaming giant Netflix where she opened up about her personal life as well as her business.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Masaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5...

Masaba On Financial Struggles During Covid-19 Pandemic: 'Didn't Have ₹12,000 To Pay Cook, Shut 5...

'It's Affecting My Mental Health': TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani On Rumours Of Receiving Legal...

'It's Affecting My Mental Health': TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani On Rumours Of Receiving Legal...

Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actor On OTT

Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actor On OTT

Scam Alert! Salman Khan Warns Fans Against FAKE Post About His US Show, Threatens Legal Action:...

Scam Alert! Salman Khan Warns Fans Against FAKE Post About His US Show, Threatens Legal Action:...

'I Am Being Tortured': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Delay In Emergency Release, Says 'Bhindranwale Was...

'I Am Being Tortured': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Delay In Emergency Release, Says 'Bhindranwale Was...