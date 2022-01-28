Masaba Gupta launches her YouTube channel, says 'want to inspire subscribers with insightful and informative videos

Inspiring millions with her powerful journey, the ultimate fashion icon Masaba Gupta has now kicked off her YouTube channel.

Broadening her horizons, her YouTube channel will consist of all things that make up Masaba’s powerhouse personality!

An expansion of brand Masaba, the YouTube channel will allow fans to get a sneak-peek into her fabulous world. Subscribers will also be able to discover and explore House of Masaba in depth.

Speaking about her YouTube channel, designer Masaba Gupta said, “I am so excited to finally extend my social media family to YouTube. I want to put social media channels as a tool to inspire subscribers with holistic, insightful and informative videos. I have always been passionate about fashion, fitness, beauty, travel and wellness and I’m happy that I can enhance lives with my passion.”

Masaba’s bio on the YouTube channel describes her as a ‘Daughter, entrepreneur, friend, leader & a bit of a hot mess’ (sic).

Her channel will see the star designer curating short and long format videos for her YouTube subscribers. Known to be the youngest fashion power house, she will also be exploring the YouTube shorts for quick consumption.

