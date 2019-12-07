Market gets competitive: Netflix CEO to invest Rs 3,000 cr outlay for India

For Netflix, the heavy investment seems to be a wager to ensure heavier returns, considering the OTT business wholly banks on subscription and no advertisement revenue.

"We have no advertisement model, so its all about pleasing our members,"Hastings explained, adding: "In a way it simplifies things for us not having advertisers. It lets us create content freely"

Freedom of creativity of course can often court censorship the world over, Hastings says Netflix has never faced any problem in India.

"You can never take freedom for granted.

It is important to safeguard freedom and we are pleased with way things have been in India. The Indian government haven't imposed a broadcast conduct. On our part, we always say this if you dont want to watch something you dont have to watch. Its really a self-regulation model for the OTTs. At our end, we label shows to denote sex, violence or any other thematic content," Hastings explained.

He continued: "We believe in artistic freedom. Taking down a show is always a tough decision and it is driven by local law."

The Netflix honcho pointed at the how the wide reach of the OTT platform had taken Indian entertainment to living rooms all over the world. "Global households are watching 'Mighty Little Bheem' today," he noted.

The mega spending is also an obvious strategy to reach out to audiences with bigger and better content in a market that is slowly getting crowded with many players.

"The market is competitive. There's Amazon Prime, Youtube, Hotstar, and many more. That's the reason we are investing big," he reasoned.