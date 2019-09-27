Marjaavaan Trailer Memes: Netizens go ROFL watching Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh

The action-packed trailer of 'Marjaavaan' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria released yesterday, and as per social media culture, it has triggered a meme fest.

Apart from the two actors being foes in the new movie too, the unmissable reference to "Ek Villain" in the trailer is "Galliyan" -- the popular song of the 2014 film. The over-three minute trailer also shows actress Tara Sutaria's character getting killed, similar to what happened to Shraddha Kapoor's character in "Ek Villain".

Among those who loved thetrailer is filmmaker Karan Johar, who had launched Sidharth in Bollywood. "This is what a full on commercial and masala film should be!!!! Seetimaar!!! Dhamakedar!!!! @SidMalhotra rocking the hero! @Riteishd killing it as the villain! Gorgeousness of Tara! Ada of @Rakulpreet @zmilap packing the punches! bit.ly/Marjaavaan-OfficialTrailerÂ. #Marjaavaan SUPERHIT hai," Karan tweeted.