‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’ actor Abhimanyu Dassani opens up on nepotism, new movies and more

Unlike other star kids, Abhimanyu Dassani’s entry in Bollywood debut was with an unconventional film, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (2018), alongside television actor Radhika Madan. It wasn’t a big-budget film, but it managed to get a thumbs up from movie critics, and made people people sit up and take note of Abhimanyu as an actor, and not just another star kid trying to follow his parent, Bhagyashree’s, footsteps. The young lad now has three films in his kitty: Nikamma, Aankh Micholi, and the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Speaking about his debut film, Abhimanyu says, “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota was an unconventionality film, and that’s the reason I took it up. The movie allowed me to do action, romance, and helped me showcase myriad emotions. Debut film is very important, and I am glad I got to work with a director like Vasan Bala. The movie also earned me the Filmfare Award for best debutante.”

Did Abhimanyu get any pointers from mother and actor, Bhagyashree, while choosing his debut movie? “She guided me and gave me tips on acting, and that was the reason why I received the trophy from her hands. She was thrilled, especially when the film got acclaim at various national and international film festivals, and later created box office history too,” he says.