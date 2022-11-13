e-Paper Get App
Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale dies in road accident

Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Kalyani Kurale | Instagram
A 32-year-old Marathi television actor died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, the official said.

"She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the Kolhapur police official said.

article-image

