'Mara Nahi Hoon': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Comments On His Back-To-Back Flops, Says 'Apne Dum Par Kamata Hoon'

Superstar Akshay Kumar is ready for his next comedy drama film Khel Khel Mein. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Fardeen Khan in key roles.

Akshay almost gave nine flops in the past four years. During the trailer launch of Khel Khel Mein, he addressed a reporter's question with his wit. A user on X shared a video in which we can see Akshay Kumar being questioned, "In every film, your hard work is 100 per cent. What is the reason that your films are not working?"

To which he responded, "I get such messages that sorry yaar, don't worry. Everything will be alright. Abey mara nahi hoon, jo bhi kamata hoon apne dum par kamata hoon. Kisi se kuch manga nahi hai abhi, tere mein dum hai tu le ke aa abhi."

A month ago, Akshay spill the beans about the low phase of his career and 16 consecutive flops. He expressed that every film has hard work, and passion but one has to see the silver lining. "Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control, what is in your control is to work harder, make amends and give it your all to your next film," he said speaking to Forbes.

Khel Khel Mein story focuses on a group of friends who meet for dinner and wind up sharing secrets about one another. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it's co-written by him and Sara Bodinar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2024.

With its release, the film will be clashing with the action-packed film Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, and also with Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor.