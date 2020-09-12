Manoj Bajpayee begins dubbing for spy-thriller 'The Family Man 2'

Fans of action series 'The Family Man' have a reason to rejoice as the lead actor of the show Manoj Bajpayee has started working on the dubbing of its second season.

Bajpayee took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture of himself from the dubbing scenes of the show, dropping hints that the show might be out soon.

The picture features the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor standing in front of the dubbing set-up in a dark room with a script in his hand.

Without revealing much about when the show will be out, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrote, "Dubbing for @familymanamazon 2 with the pink headphone." The Amazon Prime Video-based show 'The Family Man' revolves around the story of a middle-class man who serves as a world-class spy for an intelligence agency.