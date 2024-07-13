'Mannerless, Disrespectful': Ananya Panday TROLLED For 'Pushing' Nick Jonas While Dancing At Anant Ambani's Baraat (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is getting brutally trolled after a video from Anant Ambani's baraat went viral in which she is seen 'pushing' Nick Jonas. The clip shows several celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and others dancing their hearts out during the baraat. However, at one point, Ananya, who was behind Nick, pushed him to come ahead and dance with Priyanka.

Soon after the visuals surfaced, netizens called Ananya 'mannerless' and 'annoying' and stated that it must have been embarrassing for Nick.

On the other hand, the internet is also praising Ranveer, who was standing around, for how he responded. Soon after Nick went behind Ananya, the video showed, the Bajirao Mastani actor extended his hand towards Nick and he also hugged him.

Ananya has received harsh criticism from netizens for her 'disrespectful' behaviour. A user wrote on Reddit, "Broo the audacity that's just so mannerless lol."

"Nick is me after being dragged to the dance floor by over enthusiastic extroverts and then getting pushed around by another bunch of over enthusiastic extroverts," wrote another user.

"Ananya’s got no manners. Eeewwww," read another comment under a viral Reddit post.

"She is so unrefined and tacky... She’s in for a rude awakening," another user wrote.

Slamming Ananya and defending Ranveer, a user commented, "Girl calm down , its not your wedding! Ranveer is so sweet to pull him in to the center."

Another comment read, "She was doing good up till now…what happened to her at the main event… she was dancing crazily at the stage as well."

"This really shows her true colours lol. So desperate to be in the limelight that she will literally push people out of her way. I’m sure this is what she and her PR does to the non Nepo people in the industry," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded event attended by celebrities from around the world. Among the guests was international pop star Nick Jonas, reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, and others.

The couple got married after being engaged for two years. On July 13, the Ambanis have hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony which will be followed by the wedding reception or 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14.