Manav Kaul On Trial Period: It Is A Very Special Film For Me

Manav Kaul | Pic: Instagram/manavkaul

Manav Kaul will be seen opposite Genelia Deshmukh in Aleya Sen’s directorial venture Trial Period. It will release on JioCinema on July 21. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana (Genelia), a single mother living in Delhi with her six-year old son Romi. Her world turns upside down when he demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

This leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi aka PD (Manav), who is in complete contradiction to their expectations.

Manav shares, “Trial Period is a very special film for me. It’s a roller coaster emotional drama which will make you laugh at one minute while it will also make your eyes moist another moment. Audiences will enjoy watching PD, a father on rent, as much as I enjoyed while playing it. I was sold to the belief of Aleya, when she narrated the script to me.”

A still from Trial Period |

He further gushes, “I submitted myself fully to her vision. I was fully invested in the character as much as Aleya had visioned me of playing a father on Trial Period. I’m eagerly looking forward to all the love that’s going to come our way in the future.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)