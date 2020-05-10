‘Maleficent’ actor Elle Fanning wants to direct films

Los Angeles: Actress Elle Fanning, best known for her roles in "The Neon Demon" and "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", would like to explore the arena of direction.

"It's something that I do want to do badly. You've just got to find the right story. What is it that you want to tell? Is it going to be personal? Is it not? Are you going to write it? Are you not? A lot of big questions. I will for sure one day," Elle told variety.com.

She also spoke about her routine during quarantine. "I've been with my sister (Dakota Fanning) and my mom and my grandmother cooking and baking a lot. My sister has been doing paint by numbers, and also this kind of bedazzling thing. Everyone's embroidering. We're getting creative. I'm doing a jigsaw puzzle of the "Top Gun" movie poster," Elle said.