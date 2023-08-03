Malayalam Actor Kailas Nath Dies At 65 In Kochi

Popular Malayalam actor Kailas Nath, best known for his character roles in films and television serials, passed away at the age of 65 on Thursday (August 3). According to several media reports, the actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi.

Kailas Nath was undergoing treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis for the last few months, news reports stated.

The news of his death was shared by actress Seema G Nair on social media. Sharing a picture of Kailas Nath, she wrote, "Adieu Kailasetta, Popular actor Kailas Nath passed away. Condolences."

Kailas Nath had suffered a minor heart attack on the sets of the popular show Santhwanam in the year 2021. He was later diagnosed with non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis and was advised to do a liver transplant.

The actor made his debut in 1999 with the film, Sangamam. He rose to fame with the movie Oru Thalai Ragam. Over the years, Kailas Nath has featured in several other films including, Yugapurushan, Etho Oru Swapnam and Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya.

