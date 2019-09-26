Malaika Arora's revealing dress grabs Arjun Kapoor's attention

Malaika Arora recently attended the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 along with her baby sister Amrita Arora. The style icon donned a sheer white Kristian Aadnevik gown from their 2018 Autumn/Winter Collection.

Malaika Arora chose an all-white dress with a thigh-high slit. The actor paired the dress with matching stilettos. The dark coloured lipstick further accentuated the look.

While social media raised brows over the outfit that barely latched on to her, it was one special comment that made its way to the top.

Malaika's boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor left a fiery emoticon on one of the pictures shared by her on Instagram.