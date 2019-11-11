Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood beauties dish out their Monday Motivation

While fitness is a priority for our Bollywood beauties, imagine getting out of bed on a Monday, let alone doing an entire workout regime. Joining the fitness brigade on social media, newbie Sara Ali Khan and yoga diva Malaika Arora shared what keeps them motivating, and how to kick out those Monday blues.
Sara posted a video of her doing Pilates with her guru Namrata Purohit. She wrote, “Monday motivation 💪🏻 Everyday dedication 🙌🏻 Then guilt free vacation”
Meanwhile Malaika shared a picture of herself nailing a difficult yoga pose. Malaika wrote, "Fresh week, fresh beginning. And this week, it's all about striking the right balance. Whatever you do, balance is the key. Balance between work and life, balance between having fun and taking time off - it's all about getting the mix right. One of my favourite poses to begin with at @divayoga is Navasana works on your core and building the base for the rest of your workout."
Apart from the duo, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira was also spotted post her gym session. She was clicked by the paps wearing funky leggings, a grey sports bra and a black tank top.
