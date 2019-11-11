Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood beauties dish out their Monday Motivation

While fitness is a priority for our Bollywood beauties, imagine getting out of bed on a Monday, let alone doing an entire workout regime. Joining the fitness brigade on social media, newbie Sara Ali Khan and yoga diva Malaika Arora shared what keeps them motivating, and how to kick out those Monday blues.

Sara posted a video of her doing Pilates with her guru Namrata Purohit. She wrote, “Monday motivation 💪🏻 Everyday dedication 🙌🏻 Then guilt free vacation”