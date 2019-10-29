Malaika Arora is already getting a Diwali detox with yoga, what's your excuse?

With all the hopping around amid festivities and attending back to back Diwali parties, B-town celebs are either celebrating Bhai Dooj, going for a vacation or calling it a day off in their cribs. But that's not for Malaika Arora.

The 46-year-old fitness enthusiast was spotted at Diva Yoga for her fitness routine. The diva despite having a lavish birthday, attending festivities was seen in her sexy gym wear. Malaika wore a black t-shirt with some cute shorts.