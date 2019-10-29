Malaika Arora is already getting a Diwali detox with yoga, what's your excuse?

With all the hopping around amid festivities and attending back to back Diwali parties, B-town celebs are either celebrating Bhai Dooj, going for a vacation or calling it a day off in their cribs. But that's not for Malaika Arora.
The 46-year-old fitness enthusiast was spotted at Diva Yoga for her fitness routine. The diva despite having a lavish birthday, attending festivities was seen in her sexy gym wear. Malaika wore a black t-shirt with some cute shorts.
Malaika celebrated Diwali with her parents and sister Amrita, alongwith their kids. She took to social media to share her different ethnic looks for various outings.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)