Malaika Arora Celebrates Her 48th Birthday Skydiving In Dubai, Calls It ‘Insane’ (WATCH)

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned 48 on October 23. She celebrated her big day in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal. However, she amped up her stay by going on an adventure and decided to opt for a skydiving experience. Sharing a video on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here’s to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary.”

Earlier, Malaika dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!"

Malaika’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a mushy post for his lady love. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I'll always have your back even thru the chaos..."

Recently there were rumours that Arjun and Malaika have now parted ways and the ‘Kuttey’ actor is dating social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. However, the duo put an end to the same and were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is all set to judge a new season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' along with Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan.

