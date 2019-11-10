Malaika, Arbaaz come together sans partners for son Arhaan Khan's birthday

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan reunited for their son Arhaan Khan’s 17th birthday. It was a strictly family affair, as the estranged couple ditched their respective partners for the occasion. The celebration was held at a plush restaurant in Mumbai.
Malaika did not disappoint the fashion police with her black shimmery dress, while Arbaaz kept it casual. The party was also attended by Malaika’s parents, sister Amrita and the newbie lot of Bollywood- Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
Earlier Malaika took to Instagram to share an adorable post with her son but it is her caption which really left us in awe. She wrote, "N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it)."
Arbaaz also shared pictures from Arhaan's birthday bash. The star kid is seen sitting among his friends as they all posed for camera. Arbaaz captioned the pictures saying, "17 today."
Both Malaika and Arbaaz have made sure their relationships post marriage do not affect Arhaan in any way. Arbaaz id dating Georgia Adriani, whereas Malaika and Arjun recently confirmed that they have been dating.
