Malaika, Arbaaz come together sans partners for son Arhaan Khan's birthday

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan reunited for their son Arhaan Khan’s 17th birthday. It was a strictly family affair, as the estranged couple ditched their respective partners for the occasion. The celebration was held at a plush restaurant in Mumbai.

Malaika did not disappoint the fashion police with her black shimmery dress, while Arbaaz kept it casual. The party was also attended by Malaika’s parents, sister Amrita and the newbie lot of Bollywood- Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.