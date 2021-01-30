Making quality films is director Ambarish’s life’s ambition

He helmed his first film in 2016 called Jwalantaka a suspense flick, followed by Kalantaka a thriller which awaits release. The film stars Yash Shetty and Archana Jois. Ambarish is now busy with his next flick titled Hope. The movie is a female-centric subject starring Shwetha Srivastav. “I have always dreamt of making content-oriented movies that are meaningful and have something to convey to the audience. I will always work towards making quality films,” he states.