Making quality films is director Ambarish’s life’s ambition

Agriculture is his family background but movies were where his true passion lay. Director Ambarish has always had his eyes on donning the director’s hat. And he started working in this direction rather early in life. Ambarish acted in school plays, wrote scripts for dramas in college and later went on to enter the theatre to helm full-time plays.
His next stint was to pursue content writing professionally and also write scripts for advertisements. Ambarish has even written the scripts for hit television serials. This paved the way for his upcoming stint as director in Sandalwood.
He helmed his first film in 2016 called Jwalantaka a suspense flick, followed by Kalantaka a thriller which awaits release. The film stars Yash Shetty and Archana Jois. Ambarish is now busy with his next flick titled Hope. The movie is a female-centric subject starring Shwetha Srivastav. “I have always dreamt of making content-oriented movies that are meaningful and have something to convey to the audience. I will always work towards making quality films,” he states.
