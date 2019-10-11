Makers unveil Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' look in special birthday video

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on October 11, and producer Anand Pandit paid tribute to the actor with a special video.

Pandit, who is the producer of Big B's upcoming film "Chehre", took to Twitter on the eve of the latter's birthday and uploaded a video collage, which is made of photographs of at least a hundred memorable characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan on screen.

The video concluded with the images morphing into Big B's character look from his film "Chehre".

"Zameen, Aasmaan, ujale, andhere, zinda rahenge..jism chale jaenge lekin chehre zinda rahenge," the video read.