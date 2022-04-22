'Main koi Kangana Ranaut nahi hu': Rakhi Sawant takes a jibe at 'Dhaakad' actress - watch video

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rakhi Sawant, who has always been unpredictable with her actions, recently took a jibe at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, Rakhi shared a video in which she said she is not like Kangana Ranaut and that people have no idea what she is capable of doing.

"Main koi Kangana Ranaut nahi hu. Mera status ye Instagram, Twitter, Facebook in sab se upar hai. Tum log jaante nahi ho main kya kar sakti hu. Yakin nahi hai? Salman bhi se pooch lo kya kiya tha maine Bigg Boss mein sabka aur unhone mera," she is heard saying in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

However, the video is for the promotions of 'Escaype Live', a web series featuring South actor Siddharth. It has been created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. It went on floors back in 2020 and the audience has been excited for this tech thriller ever since.

The series reportedly revolves around the lives of five Indians who try to use a popular live-streaming application, in order to achieve overnight fame and fortune.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:07 PM IST