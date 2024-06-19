'Main Hil Gaya': Pap Recalls Shocking Incident When 50 People On Bikes Chased Taimur Ali Khan's Car

Renowned B-Town paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently recalled a frightening incident when he spotted around 50 people chasing the car of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan while he was on his way to tuition in Mumbai. He stated that post the incident, he got call from Saif to not click the little one while on his way to school and tuitions.

Chawla stated that both Kareena and Saif never stopped the paps from clicking them and their kids and that they have always been cordial. He said that the demand for Taimur's pictures went on increasing online and on days when the paps would not post his visuals, netizens would ask them where were the photos.

"Demand badh gayi thi ki hum kya karte? We tracked them 24x7. We would follow him when he played, went to school, or out with his parents. Bacche ki personal life humlogo ne disturb karna shuru kar diya tha," he said.

He added that it was then that the parents requested the paps to not follow Taimur to his school and other public places.

Chawla then recalled an incident when he was riding pillion with his team member for a picture of Taimur and that is when he saw around 50 bikes were chasing the toddler.

"Main hil gaya. I wondered where those 50 people came from. Some climbed the gates, others surrounded his car as if they were going to attack him. I was scared and realised that it was wrong," he said.

Saif and Kareena's elder son Taimur was born in 2016 and he became an overnight sensation the moment his first picture was posted online. The stars had earlier mentioned how they wanted their sons to have a normal childhood and that they do not believe in hiding them from the paps as they are a part of his life as well.