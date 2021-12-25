Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra open up about their Christmas plans

Christmas is around the corner and people are excited and are going over the top to celebrate the festival and one of the primary reasons behind the same is that everyone missed out on the same owing to the prevailing catastrophical circumstances in the world. Nonetheless, the situation which refuses to bog down is still around the corner. And Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share their Christmas plans, their wishes this year and much more.

Mahira who selflessly wants to do something good for the animals this year, quips "Human beings get everything that they want for themselves. We can work hard, earn money and we have the ability to fulfill all our wishes. But If I really wish something from the bottom of my heart then it would be doing something for the stray animals and by this I don't just mean dogs but all the animals in general. Whenever I see a video where there is atrocity being imposed on them so it makes me emotional. I can't see videos where they are being made to suffer. I wish and pray that, no animal in this world should suffer or made to suffer by any human being"

Paras who celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ in the most noble manner says "Like every year, I will be visiting my little friends in the orphanage this year as well. I really wish to do something for them, and try and make them smile. What I am going to do? let that be a secret. But through this I want to send out a message that let spreading smiles and positivity be our way to celebrate each and every festival or milestones"

Furthermore, talking about her Christmas memories Mahira says "I belong to Jammu and Kashmir, and Christmas wasn't celebrated with that great enthusiasm. But I like Christmas alot from whatever I have observed till date or have seen in movies."

Last year too, Paras went to an orphanage and distributes sweets amongst the poor and underprivileged kids. The actor personally went and spent some time with the kids at the orphanage and interacted with them personally.

On the professional front, Mahira will be seen starring in a couple of music videos helmed by some of the tyrant labels in the world of music.

