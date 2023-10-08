 Mahira Khan Receives Hate For Sleeveless Outfit, Serving Alcohol At Pre-Wedding Party
Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share several beautiful photos of herself and her friends from the pre-wedding bash.

Updated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with longtime beau Salim Karim on October 1 in a dreamy ceremony and photos and videos from the wedding have taken the internet by storm. The actress got married for the second time, and her son from her first marriage, Azlan, was seen walking her down the aisle.

Post her wedding, Mahira has been sharing a slew of pictures and videos from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities, and by the looks of it, the actress enjoyed every bit of the fairytale affair.

Recently, she dropped numerous photos from one of her pre-wedding parties, and while netizens were gushing over her wedding until now, they criticised her for her choice of outfit and for serving alcohol at the bash.

article-image

Mahira slammed for outfit, serving alcohol

On Saturday evening, Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share several beautiful photos of herself and her friends from the pre-wedding bash.

For the fun-filled evening, Mahira opted to wear a white and red lehenga. While the lehenga had a dramatic tulle adorned with red flowers, the actress paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse and a red dupatta. She completed her look with red bangles.

However, it did not go down well with her followers, and some of them commented, "Hindu or what?" and "Farsh pe prha h libas lkn jism pe nhi kia faida mahira ji?"

Another user wrote, "Gorgeous outfit if only it had been a full top. Bit disappointing being a pakistani dressing like this".

Netizens also pointed out that the actress had served alcohol at the party, and in one of the pictures, the couple's friends were seen sipping alcohol and smoking.

"Haraam get together. Everyone in last picture consuming alcohol," a user wrote.

article-image

Mahira-Salim's wedding

Meanwhile, Mahira and Salim opted for a white wedding on October 1, and the video of the same has sent the actress' fans into a tizzy. In the video, both Mahira and Salim can be seen getting all emotional and shedding tears of joy as they walked towards each other for the nuptials.

Mahira's son Azlan was too seen crying out of joy for his mommy dearest.

Post the wedding, Mahira also shared photos from her mayun ceremony, and in a special post, thanked her friends for making the entire affair memorable for the couple.

article-image

