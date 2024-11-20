Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives With Family To Cast Vote In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday, November 20, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen casting his vote earlier today. He was spotted outside a polling booth in Mumbai's Bandra area with his family, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been hiding his look for his upcoming film King, was seen in a white shirt and wore a grey beanie. Suhana, on the other hand, was seen wearing a polka-dot kurta and pyjama set, while Gauri Khan exuded boss lady vibes in a chic blazer and Aryan wore a full-sleeved black T-shirt.

Check out the video:

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shreyas Talpade, Prem Chopra, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, were photographed outside the polling booths in Mumbai.

Recently, a man named Faizan Khan from Chhattisgarh's Raipur has issued death threats to Shah Rukh Khan and asked for Rs 50 lakh. Following the investigation, he was arrested. This threat to SRK comes amidst a series of similar threats issued to Salman Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal,Kaushal and Boman Irani among others.

Next, he has Sujoy Ghosh's King, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Talking about King, Khan told Variety, "It’s a film called King, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh Kahaani and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan. It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."