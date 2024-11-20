 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives With Family To Cast Vote In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMaharashtra Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives With Family To Cast Vote In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives With Family To Cast Vote In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Shah Rukh Khan made a rare public appearance to cast his vote alongside his family, wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan, in Mumbai's Bandra. Shah Rukh, who has been concealing his look for his upcoming film King, was seen wearing a white shirt and a grey beanie.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday, November 20, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen casting his vote earlier today. He was spotted outside a polling booth in Mumbai's Bandra area with his family, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been hiding his look for his upcoming film King, was seen in a white shirt and wore a grey beanie. Suhana, on the other hand, was seen wearing a polka-dot kurta and pyjama set, while Gauri Khan exuded boss lady vibes in a chic blazer and Aryan wore a full-sleeved black T-shirt.

Check out the video:

Read Also
'I Cry A Lot In Bathroom': Shah Rukh Khan Says He Gets 'Self Critical' When His Films Flop, Admits...
article-image

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shreyas Talpade, Prem Chopra, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, were photographed outside the polling booths in Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Votes, Markets Watch: Decoding The Election’s Impact On India’s Stock Market - Political Stability Or Market Volatility?
Maharashtra Votes, Markets Watch: Decoding The Election’s Impact On India’s Stock Market - Political Stability Or Market Volatility?
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: MahaYuti Likely To Form Govt With 150-170 Seats, MVA To Get 110-130 Seats, Predict Pollsters

Recently, a man named Faizan Khan from Chhattisgarh's Raipur has issued death threats to Shah Rukh Khan and asked for Rs 50 lakh. Following the investigation, he was arrested. This threat to SRK comes amidst a series of similar threats issued to Salman Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal,Kaushal and Boman Irani among others.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy...
article-image

Next, he has Sujoy Ghosh's King, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Talking about King, Khan told Variety, "It’s a film called King, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh Kahaani and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan. It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Richa Chadha Criticises Those Bursting Firecrackers Amid Severe Plus AQI In Delhi: 'Heartbreaking To...

Richa Chadha Criticises Those Bursting Firecrackers Amid Severe Plus AQI In Delhi: 'Heartbreaking To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives With Family To Cast Vote In Mumbai's Bandra...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives With Family To Cast Vote In Mumbai's Bandra...

Sakaratul Maut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sakaratul Maut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Amid Kanguva Controversy, Tamil Nadu Producers Seek Ban On YouTube Fan Reviews In Theatres

Amid Kanguva Controversy, Tamil Nadu Producers Seek Ban On YouTube Fan Reviews In Theatres

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)