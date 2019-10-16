Maharashtra Elections 2019: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya Thackery, wishes for his victory

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt has backed Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his debut in electoral politics, and said he hopes the Yuva Sena leader wins by a huge margin as the country needs dynamic young leaders.

The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief, who is theelder son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is contesting the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls from Mumbai's Worli constituency.

He is the first member of the Thackeray clan to contest an election.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dutt said Aaditya Thackeray is like "a younger brother to me".

"He comes from a fantastic lineage of Balasheb Thackerayji, who supported me and my family immensely and was like a father figure to me. I can never forget that. Uddhav bhai is the same," the 60-year-old actor said.