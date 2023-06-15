 Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMaharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team

Earlier, scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and received his best wishes.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis gave his best wishes to the 'Adipurush' team for the success of the film.

He wrote on his Instagram handle, "May the #Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film 'Adipurush' based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram's life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success !@manojmuntashir."

Read Also
Adipurush Release: 10 Things You Must Know Before Watching Prabhas Starrer
article-image

Earlier, scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and received his best wishes.

CM Manohar Lal tweeted while giving his best wishes to the movie makers, "A glimpse of the film #Adipurush based on Ramayana was seen. Advance best wishes for the success of this film depicting the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram ji.@manojmuntashir."

The mythical drama 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita in the movie. Saif Ali Khan will portray the mythical demon ruler Ravan in the film.

On June 16, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read Also
Adipurush: Telangana To Have Shows Begin At 4 AM, Ticket Prices Hiked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team

Watch: Paps Call Alia Bhatt 'Sita' Amid Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Rumours, Actress REACTS

Watch: Paps Call Alia Bhatt 'Sita' Amid Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Rumours, Actress REACTS

Vijay Varma Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Tamannaah Bhatia: 'There Is A Lot Of Love...'

Vijay Varma Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Tamannaah Bhatia: 'There Is A Lot Of Love...'

Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In ₹82,000 Top As She Jets Off To Brazil For Heart...

Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In ₹82,000 Top As She Jets Off To Brazil For Heart...

Jee Karda Web Review: The Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Upends The Notion Of 'Friends Forever'

Jee Karda Web Review: The Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Upends The Notion Of 'Friends Forever'