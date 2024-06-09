Maharaj Controversy: Bajrang Dal Threatens To Stall Junaid Khan's Debut Film's Release, Demands Private Screening

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is set to mark his acting debut soon with the OTT film, Maharaj, but even before its release, it has already courted controversy. The Bajrang Dal has threatened to stall the release of the film online stating that it might show religious leaders in a negative light.

The film Maharaj is based on a true story, and it stars Jaideep Ahlawat opposite Junaid. It is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 which is considered to be one of the most significant legal battles in India. In the film, Junaid will play journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji while Ahlawat will be seen essaying the role of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya sect.

A spokesperson of the Bajrang Dal has demanded that the film be shown to members of the fringe group in a private screening before it is released by the makers on OTT. He expressed his apprehensions about religious leaders being shown in wrong light in the film and stated that it might hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

The spokesperson also threatened to stall the release of the film if the makers do not agree to their demands, and said that they will also take the legal route if need be.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra and the others involved in the film are yet to issue an official statement.

A few days ago, the first look of Maharaj was dropped online and the film is set to release on Netflix on June 14. While debutante Junaid looked convincing as a journalist in the poster, Ahlawat looked fierce as a religious leader.