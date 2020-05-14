Madonna to undergo regenerative treatment for missing cartilage

Los Angeles: Pop diva Madonna says she will undergo regenerative treatment for her missing cartilage after being in pain for "eight months".

The 61-year-old singer shared a health update on Twitter on Tuesday. "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if I could after 8 months of being in pain. Wish me Luck! (sic)" Madonna tweeted alongside a selfie.

She cancelled a string of tour dates on her 'Madame X' tour earlier this year due to injuries.

Last week, Madonna revealed she had contracted the coronavirus infection during the end of her Paris leg of 'Madame X' tour but she was "healthy and well" now.