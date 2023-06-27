Madhuri Dixit Remembers Her 'Most Perfect' Mother On Birth Anniversary, Shares Video

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene misses her mother who passed away earlier this year and took to social media to pen an emotional message on her birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri also shared a collage of pictures featuring old pictures of herself with her mum.

She captioned the post, "Heaven gained an angel with you, Aai. Happy birthday to the most perfect mother ever to grace both Earth and Heaven. I love you so much."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans dropped their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Mother is the biggest fighter in the world." A fan wrote, "A beautiful mother-daughter duo." Another commented, "That moment when you cannot figure out what to comment because words feel insufficient."

Madhuri's mom passed away at the age of 90 at their residence in Mumbai on March 12 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film, a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.