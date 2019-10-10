Madhubala Lives Again: How a TikTok star is reminding everyone of yesteryear's greatest beauty

Bollywood's late actress Madhubala won hearts with her scintilating performances on the silver screen. However, it seems like the video sharing app, TikTok has churned out a doppelganger who resembles the yesteryear actress, and has left viewers stunned.

After several lookalikes, this one is of a woman named Priyanka Kandwal, now popular as the Madhubala of Tiktok.

Here are some videos that prove she is a spitting image of the celebrated star.