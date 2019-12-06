Madam Car Todd Diya! Ananya Panday's ride hits another one during 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' screening

Teen sensation Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town, with her back to back films. The actress was spotted at the special screening of her film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Mumbai. The newbie came with her dad and Bollywood actor Chunkey Pandey, who was also greeted by fans at the venue. However, a teeny tiny mishap took place on Ananya’s arrival.
In a video that has been captured by the paparazzi, shows that Ananya’s car may have hit another one, causing a dent or some sort of damage. Amid the chaos, a person can be heard screaming, “Madam, car todd diya!” (Madam you broke the car).
Watch the video below.
We do hope everything is fine, as the last thing Ananya needs is an accident putting her in the spotlight during the release of her film.
Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Talking about her role as Tapasya in the film, she shared "I agree there is a lot of expectations but I don't think I want to take that very seriously because I feel like there's always be expectations like the more movies I do it will keep getting worse and worse."
Furthermore, she added, "I just wanna take each day as it comes but with the per say I guess coz I had to grew up in the sense and play like a slightly older character coz in student I got to way with being the way I am and talking the way I am the fun like the jokes and the way Shreya use to talk coz how I talk but I think with Tapsiya really had to slow down the way I was speaking I realize that I can't just always play myself on-screen".
On work front, Ananya will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.
