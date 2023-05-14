Maahaul song launch: Rohit Shetty gives the action clap for Raj Pandit's romantic single

Rohit Shetty |

A soul-stirring romantic music single, Maahaul, starring Raj Pandit and Vedika Kaul Vyas was launched in Mumbai. It has been sung, composed and produced by Raj and the lyrics have been penned by IP Singh. The grand music launch saw some of the bigwigs of the entertainment industry. Ace director Rohit Shetty and stalwarts of the music industry Salim-Sulaiman graced the occasion.

Rohit, who gave the action clap at the song launch, says, “I know him from ages now. More than him I know his father Ashoke Pandit. Usually the clap is given at the beginning of a shot, and now with the action clap at the song launch, let’s call it the beginning of all things amazing for Raj and their entire team.”

Raj gushes, “Whatever you put your hand on, it turns out to be a super hit. That’s why I have a bit of a selfish motive of having you here. I must also thank Salim-Sulaiman for giving me this opportunity. I've learned so much from them.”

Rohit further adds, “Watching him feels like he’s grown up. Ashoke has always been there to support the industry, so I’m there to support him. I’m also here for Salim- Sulaiman. All the best to you. The song is very simple; too many instruments haven’t been used. A big statement hasn’t tried to be made. That’s what works, the simplicity of the song.”

Salim-Sulaiman jointly tell, “The music industry is nothing without music. So, it's always been about the composers, singers, lyricists. This album is through Merchant Records, it was never about creating an industry; it was always about creating a community, as there is a lot of oneness in a community alongside love indeed. The moment we create differences between pop, film music, ghazals, we’re no longer art. There is no business without art. Raj has already done such good work, be it devotional or Kashmiri folk music. That’s why he gets so much love from all over the world. The love he gets is truly incredible from the globe because of his hard work and efforts that he puts in.”

Opening up about their record label, they recall, “Merchant Records started from chaos, and it’s still chaotic. That’s how it was created – it’s an organised chaos. It’s a label by the artistes for the artistes.”