Lyrical video of Sheetal Shetty’s upcoming film 'Window Seat' notches popularity 

Sheetal Shetty’s upcoming directorial Wisnow Seat has created a lot of curiosity. More so after the recent trailer was released which hinted that the film is a love story that also has elements of mystery woven in. Now, taking the excitement levels a notch higher is the lyrical video that has come out.

Titled Ati Chendada, the song has been sung by Vijay Prakash and the music has been composed by the maverick Arjun Janya. The highlight is that this is the first lyrical video that has hand made paintings. The paintings portray the lead pair and make a stunning impact, this becoming a real treat for fans.