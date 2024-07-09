Luv Sinha LEAVES Out Sonakshi Sinha From Parents' Anniversary Post Amid Feud Rumours: 'Blessed To Be Born As Your Children’

Ever since Luv Sinha did not attend his sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, which caught everyone's attention. Recently, Luv shared a photo with his parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and his twin brother Kussh Sinha, but Sonakshi was notably absent from the picture, further fueling feud rumours.

Sharing the photo, Luv wrote, “Happy anniversary to my amazing parents. We were blessed to have been born as your children, and are grateful for every moment we share with you.”

Check it out:

A few days ago, Luv shared an article by Telegraph India that claimed his absence can be connected to 'a rumour about the groom’s antecedents'.

Sharing the article on X, he wrote, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.'

Sonakshi married her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by her parents and several close friends and celebrities.

Sharing the official wedding photos, Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote in a joint statement, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married after dating for seven years. They also shared the screen in the movie Double XL.