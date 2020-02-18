'Lusting after Oscars won't help, a US distributor might': Academy award winner Guneet Monga

Monga, who earlier won an Oscar in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) for the film "Period. End Of Sentence", told IANS: "I believe 'Parasite' winning the Oscar is the sign of how the world cinema is changing, and becoming diverse by all means. Stories are getting celebrated from all over the world, even from parts of the world that are under-represented. India is lusting after an Oscar, but I think we are missing the practical point. See, lusting after the Oscars won't get you the trophy, getting close to the final could happen by bringing an American distributor for the nominated film on board. Are we doing that? Unless we are aware of how to get there, it will not work. I am not saying it is easy to get an American distributor but I am saying that is the way. It is an American awards show and it requires that representation."