Luke Combs marries fiancee Nicole Hocking

Los Angeles: Country music star Luke Combs has tied the knot with fiancee Nicole Hocking.

The 30-year-old singer shared the wedding news on Instagram.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," Combs wrote alongside a series of happy photographs on the beach with his new wife.

According to People magazine, the couple got married at their home in southern Florida with only close family members in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hocking, 27, also shared her excitement about the big day on social media, writing, "I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!" Combs and Hocking announced their engagement in 2018 after two years of dating. The couple met while Hocking was working at performing rights organisation, Broadcast Music Inc, in Nashville.