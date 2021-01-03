Loved Netflix's AK vs AK? Here are some other Bollywood movies set in the time-span of 24 hours

Produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by Yash Chopra, this murder mystery was inspired by the Gujarati play Dhummas, which in turn was obviously borrowed from the English play Signpost to Murder (1964). Way ahead of its times, Ittefaq was shot in a non-stop schedule of 20 days and was devoid of songs as well as an intermission. Rajesh Khanna, who was still to reach superstardom heights, was paired with the extremely popular at the time, Nanda. Here Dilip Roy, a painter, is convicted of murdering his wife besides being declared mentally unstable by the court. Escaping from prison, he lands up at the desolate house of a woman, and threatens her at gunpoint. But something is terribly wrong in the empty house, and the plot thickens leading to a stunning finale.

Ittefaq was remade with Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and Siddharth Malhotra, three years ago, produced by Abhay Chopra – grandson of B.R.Chopra.

Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996)