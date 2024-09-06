Love Next Door Episode 7 Release Date: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

Love Next Door is a South Korean drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The popular drama, which has already released its sixth episode on OTT, will release its seventh episode in September 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door 7 online?

Episode 7 of Love Next Door is set to premiere on September 7, 2024. The ongoing K-drama series is streaming on Netflix. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes, with one episode dropping on Saturday and Sunday each around 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The series tells the story of Choi Seung-hyo, a successful young architect who is admired by many for his talent and charisma. He sets out to establish his own business and reconnects with his childhood friend, Seok-Ryu. Seung-hyo's past feelings for Seok-Ryu resurface and he decides to confess. But, their moment is interrupted by the unexpected return of Seok-Ryu's former fiancé, Hyun-jun. How will Choi Seung-hyo cope when his heart is broken once again?

Cast and production of Love Next Door Episode 7

The series features Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The K-drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon.