Love Island Star Arabella Chi Dragged From Car & Attacked By Two Men During Robbery In Spain

Arabella Chi gained popularity after she participated as an 'Islander' in the fifth season of the reality show Love Island. The model, who was travelling back from Ibiza to Barcelona with dad Paul, was attacked by two men in Spain. According to a report in Metro, the 32-year-old was dragged from her car. The robbers reportedly slashed her car tyres before the horrifying incident took place.

"Arabella returns to the UK from her home in Ibiza every winter, and because she has her dog Astro, she drives back in her car. Her dad joined her for the trip," said a report in Sun.

The source added, “Shortly after driving off the ferry, she had car issues with the two back wheels. Her dad realised both tyres had been 'slashed'.

Arabella and her father decided that she would stay in the car as there were many suitcases, while her dad would step out to get an Uber. When he left the vehicle, the model locked herself inside the car and waited, but soon after the men saw her alone, they ran towards the vehicle to attack her.

The attackers used a high-tech device to unlock the vehicle. She requested the robbers let her keep her phone, and as she was causing a 'racket', it worked. The gang of men ran off, and she immediately got herself back in the car and dialled her dad, who returned with police.

Further, the Spanish police told Arabella that cars were being targeted. The source added, "Arabella is so shaken, but pleased to be back home. It was a hugely traumatic experience for both her and Paul, who is reeling. They have been told cars with British number plates are robbed for passports, which are worth huge amounts of money to criminals.”

Meanwhile, Arabella is currently dating Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias.

