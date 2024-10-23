 ‘Lost 10 KGS To Play Rohit In YRKKH’: Romiit Raaj On Prioritising Exercise & Physical Health (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Lost 10 KGS To Play Rohit In YRKKH’: Romiit Raaj On Prioritising Exercise & Physical Health (Exclusive)

‘Lost 10 KGS To Play Rohit In YRKKH’: Romiit Raaj On Prioritising Exercise & Physical Health (Exclusive)

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Romiit Raaj, who essays the character of Rohit in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opens up on losing weight for his character in the show. The actor reveals how he prioritises his physical health and everything he avoids in order to stay in shape.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
article-image

Actor Romiit Raaj, who is currently seen playing the character of Rohit in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in an exclusive chat with us says that he makes sure to keep himself mentally and physically fit. He says that he makes sure to watch good content as well as keep himself in shape.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Learns About Abhira’s Pregnancy, Lashes Out At Her For...
article-image

“Fitness is everything to me, and mean mental and physical here. I don’t watch idiotic content on OTT which is dark. I watch good entertaining stuff. I start my day with puja and chanting mantras. I practice Vipassana. Physical fitness is to keep your body in the best possible shape and it surely makes you feel awesome. I go to the gym everyday, do weight training and kickboxing three times a week. I love walking and enjoy walking on the beach or at bandstand or Marine Lines, Queen necklace. I eat only home food. I don’t eat samosas or other fried stuff. I don’t eat anything after sunset. I try to eat healthy veg food, for me, Khichdi is the best meal,” he says.

Read Also
YRKKH Fame Shivam Khajuria Denies Similarity Between His, Pratiksha & Shehzada Dhami's Replacement...
article-image

Ask him when he finds time to workout, and he says, “I don’t get time on shoot days so I work out at night around 11pm. I work 12 to 13hrs, then go to the gym at night. Mornings are for families where we eat breakfast early in the morning together.”

He adds, “I follow a healthy diet as I mentioned earlier. I enjoy makhana, dry fruits, avocado and fresh fruits in between meals. I don’t eat biscuits or anything which is packaged food.”

FPJ Shorts
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Kerala: Minor Boys Ask Excise Officer For Lighter Top Light Ganja-Filled Beedi In Munnar; Held With 5 Gram Ganja & Hashish Oil
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

He says that being fit helps you feel better. “I feel exercise changes your mood and the shape of your body. Good hormones follow in your body after workout. You feel super fit. Honestly, it’s so good to see so many people running marathons and working out in the gym,” he says.

Being fit is important to everyone, more so for actors, he says, “You need to look fit and suit the character, Rajan Sir gave me the best opportunity ever to be a part of a super special show called Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. My Character Rohit is a younger brother to Armaan so I lost 10 kgs for it. I just can't let Rajan sir down ever and I have to give better than the best effort for my character.”

Read Also
Rakshabandhan 2024: Celebrities Recall Their Early Rakhi Memories (Exclusive)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali's Film

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali's Film

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In...

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In...

'Bargains For Eyebrow Rates': Actress Rozlyn Khan Calls Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey 'Kanjoos',...

'Bargains For Eyebrow Rates': Actress Rozlyn Khan Calls Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey 'Kanjoos',...

‘Lost 10 KGS To Play Rohit In YRKKH’: Romiit Raaj On Prioritising Exercise & Physical Health...

‘Lost 10 KGS To Play Rohit In YRKKH’: Romiit Raaj On Prioritising Exercise & Physical Health...

Mallika Sherawat Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Mallika Sherawat Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT