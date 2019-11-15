Looking forward to shooting for Coolie No 1: Rajpal Yadav gears up after serving 3-months in jail

After being released out of jail, actor Rajpal Yadav is now gearing up for the shoot of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and Time To Dance, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. The actor was in jail for a three-month period over a loan non-repayment.

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the latest trends he has witnessed in the genre he dominates- comedy. He said that there is a lot of difference between the cinema of the past and what we see today. He said that there are 50 times more facilities now. He said that the era of semi-commercial films is here and added that they were all waiting for it. The actors said that if the concept is good, it will work. Rajpal Yadav said that this is a very good time for artists and art to flourish.