Look who's chilling on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan‘s 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati has literally witnessed an entire generation growing up, and continues to be one of the most popular non-fiction TV shows. You name the celebrity, and he/she appeared on the show at least once. This time, however, an unexpected guest not only showed up at the KBC sets, but also decided to roll on the floor and chill!
That unexpected guest was none but a cat who stepped in royally and didn’t seem scared of the people around or the giant cameras. We even saw the creature chilling right at the centre of the state, courtesy Bachchan, who decided to capture it! He also penned a poem, which translates to, ‘The Cat came to play KBC like fastest finger, but began to chill instead’.
Bachchan, after about a week’s stay at a Mumbai hospital, recently returned home. After a gap of two years, the Bachchans also hosted a Diwali celebration at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.
The superstar will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre.
