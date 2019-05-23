Lok Sabha Results 2019: Riteish Deshmukh and Asha Bhosle congratulate PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: As counting of votes is underway for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, signaling a victory for the BJP, actor Riteish Deshmukh and singer Asha Bhosle congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their tweets.

“India has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on this huge verdict,” he tweeted.

While expressing that people have voted wisely Asha Bhosle wrote, “The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind.”

The counting done till now has indicated that BJP is far ahead of the ‘gathbandhan’ in Uttar Pradesh leading with 54 seats and Congress party leading with one seat. BJP is also leading with two seats in Arunachal Pradesh. In Maharashtra, the BJP is ahead on 23 seats while Shiv Sena on 20 seats.

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher whose wife Kirron Kher is eyeing a consecutive victory from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, exuded his confidence that India’s future will shine post-results in his tweet. Abhishek Bachchan also shared his excitement through a fingers-crossed emoticon in his tweet. The results today will decide the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.