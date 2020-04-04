Logan Williams, actor who played young Barry Allen in 'The Flash' dies at 16

Logan Williams, the actor who played the role of young Barry Allen in CW's 'The Flash' has died at the age of 16.

The reason behind his death remains unknown. Logan's family has been shattered as he was the only grandchild in the family.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Williams' mother Marlyse Williams said to a publication.

According to a news agency, the family is avoiding the gathering to grieve the loss of the teenager amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus scare.

Williams' co-stars from 'The Flash' were shocked to hear the news and offered their deepest condolences to his family.

Grant Gustin, who plays the Flash on the show, took to Instagram posting a picture with Williams. The caption read: "Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly."

"I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.

"Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."