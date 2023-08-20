 Lin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge'

Lin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge'

Check out Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's unseen picture from their holiday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Lin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge' | Photo Via Instagram

Randeep Hooda celebrates his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for him. Now, his girlfriend-model Lin Laishram took to her Instagram handle to wish her boyfriend on his special day.

Lin shared an unseen picture with Randeep from their holiday, in which the duo can be seen sitting in a Jeep. She also added the song Chura Ke Dil Mera from the film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my hot fudge."

Check it out:

Read Also
Randeep Hooda Birthday: 5 Best Performances Of The Actor - From Sarbjit To Kick
article-image

The couple confirmed their relationship last year after Randeep posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations. In which, the two can be seen posing with a thali of diyas in their hands. Dressed in traditional outfits, he wrote, “Love and light to all around the world” in the caption.

A few years back, Lin wished Randeep a happy birthday on her social media and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who inspires me to read Manto everyday. Happy birthday Meri jaan @randeephooda."

On the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Apart from that, Randeep has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in his pipeline.

Read Also
When Randeep Hooda Spoke About His Breakup With Sushmita Sen & Called It The 'Best Thing That...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut Says NO To SunScreen: ‘If I Get Sun, It’s A Party For Me’

Kangana Ranaut Says NO To SunScreen: ‘If I Get Sun, It’s A Party For Me’

‘It’s All PR’: Netizens Claim AP Dhillon - Banita Sandhu’s Relationship Is UnReal

‘It’s All PR’: Netizens Claim AP Dhillon - Banita Sandhu’s Relationship Is UnReal

Lin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge'

Lin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge'

K-Netizens In Anger After FIFTY FIFTY K-pop Group Compared To BTS, BLACKPINK & NewJeans

K-Netizens In Anger After FIFTY FIFTY K-pop Group Compared To BTS, BLACKPINK & NewJeans

Akshay Kumar Reunites With Anupam Kher, Plants A Kiss On Special 26 Co-Star's Forehead

Akshay Kumar Reunites With Anupam Kher, Plants A Kiss On Special 26 Co-Star's Forehead