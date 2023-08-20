Lin Laishram Wishes Boyfriend Randeep Hooda On His Birthday, Calls Him 'My Hot Fudge' | Photo Via Instagram

Randeep Hooda celebrates his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for him. Now, his girlfriend-model Lin Laishram took to her Instagram handle to wish her boyfriend on his special day.

Lin shared an unseen picture with Randeep from their holiday, in which the duo can be seen sitting in a Jeep. She also added the song Chura Ke Dil Mera from the film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my hot fudge."

Check it out:

The couple confirmed their relationship last year after Randeep posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations. In which, the two can be seen posing with a thali of diyas in their hands. Dressed in traditional outfits, he wrote, “Love and light to all around the world” in the caption.

A few years back, Lin wished Randeep a happy birthday on her social media and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who inspires me to read Manto everyday. Happy birthday Meri jaan @randeephooda."

On the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Apart from that, Randeep has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in his pipeline.

