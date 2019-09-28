Lilly Singh apologises for comparing turbans with towels comment

Washington D.C.: The 'Little Late with Lilly Singh' show host Lilly Singh on Friday apologised for a recent comment on turban she made on her late-night show.

The host posted a lengthy statement on social media to address a comparison she made about turbans during an interview with celebrity guest Jessica Alba.

She tendered an apology for her "disrespectful and problematic" joke in the post.

"In a recent episode of my show, I stupidly made a comparison about turbans that I'd like to apologize for," Lilly wrote in the post.