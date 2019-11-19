Like mother like daughter: Beyonce's baby girl Blue Ivy awarded for song-writing

It was a proud moment for singer Beyonce and her spouse Jay-Z as their 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was awarded the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday for her contribution to the tune 'Brown Skin Girl.'

The song was released in July as part of 'The Lion King: The Gift' soundtrack. The little one's vocals are also featured at the beginning and end of the track, reported Fox News.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, St. Jhn and other co-writers shared the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award win with the young girl.

Currently, the 38-year-old singer is involved in a trademark battle over her daughter's name. The superstar singer claimed in court documents that her child is a "cultural icon," so this latest honour may help her case.