Like father, like daughter: Shweta Bachchan's 'Jumma Chumma' look from 'Hum' will make you forget Amitabh for a while

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan has never been much of a part of the limelight like her broher Abhishek Bachchan but she makes sure to keep herself active on social media. Recently, Shweta shared a picture, donning her father's look from 'Hum' and the fans are calling it just perfect!

She wore a loose white shirt paired with a navy blue jacket and matching pants. The most important thing which made the look perfect was the red scarf and a coin in her hand which gave all the 'Jumma Chumma' vibes.

She captioned the post, "Reppin’ my main man. TIGERRRR #jummachummadede styled by - @amitabhbachchan ♥️"