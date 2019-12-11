Like father, like daughter: Shweta Bachchan's 'Jumma Chumma' look from 'Hum' will make you forget Amitabh for a while

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan has never been much of a part of the limelight like her broher Abhishek Bachchan but she makes sure to keep herself active on social media. Recently, Shweta shared a picture, donning her father's look from 'Hum' and the fans are calling it just perfect!
She wore a loose white shirt paired with a navy blue jacket and matching pants. The most important thing which made the look perfect was the red scarf and a coin in her hand which gave all the 'Jumma Chumma' vibes.
She captioned the post, "Reppin’ my main man. TIGERRRR #jummachummadede styled by - @amitabhbachchan ♥️"
Later she shared another picture from the same 90s party she channeled her inner dad for which had Sidharth Malhotra twinning with her. Sid was also seen wearing the same combination and donning the 'Hum' look. The celebs looked happiest while posing for a picture together.
While Shweta might not be a part of the film fraternity, she definitely shares a great bond with her dad and all their conversations, pictures and videos together have been a proof for it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)